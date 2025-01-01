If your idea of a perfect weekend includes a couch and naps and not a spin class, then a lazy dog or low-energy dog might be for you. Lazy dog breeds are great matches for anyone who enjoys a slower pace of life. While each dog’s temperament will factor into their behavior, some breeds were meant to be couch potatoes more than others. Whether you live in an apartment and need a low-maintenance dog or are juggling a hectic family schedule, there are breeds out there that have gentle, laid-back personalities and don’t require a ton of exercise—and they come in all sizes, from small low-energy dogs to medium-energy dogs to big lazy dogs. Here’s what you need to know about the lazy dog breeds that take off hours very seriously.

17 Small and Medium Lazy and Low-Energy Dog Breeds

Size doesn’t matter when it comes to a dog’s energy level; it’s down to the breed and the dog’s behavior. Many small dog breeds are low-energy by default; they were bred to be companions to royalty and the upper classes throughout history, making them inherently more at home inside than outdoors. Here are some small and medium lazy dogs and low-energy breeds.

French Bulldog: The French Bulldog is a popular choice for people who have limited space. Their adorable bat ears and smooshed-in face give them their unique appearance. They are brachycephalic dogs, which means that their muzzle is shorter than other dog breeds. Affectionate, versatile, and adaptable, they enjoy short walks with their owners as much as they do lounging around in their laps. Shih Tzu: Shih Tzus might look like excitable lap dogs, but they have a more laid-back personality than a dog like a Yorkshire Terrier. They were originally bred as lap dogs for the Chinese aristocracy and continue the tradition of being more at home on a lap than on a hike today. They love indoor playtime and being affectionate with their owners. Chihuahua: Chihuahuas have a reputation for being high-strung and yappy, but the breed overall is low-maintenance. They enjoy low-effort activities, need minimal exercise, and the smooth-haired variety has very low grooming needs. They are pint-sized pals that are perfect for small spaces such as apartments. Pomeranian: Pomeranians are lap dogs straight out of central casting. They are surprisingly calm and occasionally get bursts of energy. They like short walks and indoor play, which makes them ideal for owners who don’t have a ton of physical energy themselves. Compact and portable, they are easygoing for the most part. Pug: Pugs are brachycephalic dogs, known for their famous wrinkly faces and curled tails. They are low-energy small dogs that love indoor playtime over long, strenuous walks or runs. They are affectionate and loyal. Bulldog: Bulldogs are another brachycephalic dog breed. They come in three types: the English Bulldog, the American Bulldog, and the French Bulldog. Laid-back, loyal, and slow-moving, these dogs enjoy plenty of naptime. They vary in size, but can do well in small living situations due to their calm demeanor. Boston Terrier: Boston Terriers have a reputation for being high-energy, but they can also be calm and collected. They love playing and working up a dog sweat, but they love sitting next to their owners and chilling out just as much. Compact and adaptable, they are good city dogs, especially because they don’t require a ton of exercise compared to other terrier breeds. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel: Calm, sweet, and quiet, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels have low exercise needs. They are gentle and sweet-natured, which makes them a good choice for families. Basset Hound: Basset Hounds probably create a picture in your mind of a large dog flopping down on the ground with big droopy ears, and that’s exactly what they love to do most. While they can snap to and call on their hound instincts when needed, they love a lot of downtime in front of a fireplace or window. They’ll go on leisurely walks with their owners, but they are at their best when they’re napping. Maltese: Maltese are part of the toy breed group, which you might associate with small, excitable dogs. They are very gentle and low-maintenance, however, compared to other similar breeds. Known for their beautifully silky and cotton-white coats, they are affectionate, require little exercise, and live a long time. Havanese: Havanese are small companion dogs from Cuba that love nothing more than to perch above you on the back of the couch. They are cheerful and happy dogs that love to be wherever their owners are. They are adaptable and love playtime and can get by without a ton of exercise. Pekingese: Pekingese dogs were originally bred for royalty, but they don’t have a snobby air about them. Cuddly and laid back, they love relaxing indoors with their owners and will go on the occasional slow walk. Brussels Griffon: Brussels Griffons are relatively calm dogs. They might get the zoomies every now and then during playtime, which is enough to tucker them out. They are more of a medium-energy dog that is ok with lounging around, and they do well with urban living situations. Chinese Crested: Chinese Crested Dogs come in two styles—hairless and powderpuff. Both are known for being demure, easygoing dogs. They love to show affection and are happy to go on short walks and play with their owners inside. Japanese Chin: Japanese Chins are elegant, dignified, and calm dogs. They love to lie in their owner’s laps, go on short walks, and relax around the house. Adaptable, they can make do in a small living situation such as an apartment. They get along well with owners who are into a more low-energy lifestyle. Tibetan Spaniel: Tibetan Spaniels are smart but chill. They enjoy exercise but aren’t the type to bother you constantly if they don’t get enough of it. They top out at 15 pounds, making them excellent companion dogs for anyone who lives in a big city. Bichon Frise: Bichon Frises were once bred to be trick dogs who performed at circuses. They have relatively low exercise needs and are more inclined to catch the zoomies and pass out than want to go hiking. Bichons have fluffy, white curly hair and benefit from regular, professional grooming. Their merry attitudes make them a favorite family companion dog.

13 Big and Large Lazy and Low-Energy Dog Breeds

Greyhound : A Greyhound is known as a racing dog, but when they’re “off-duty,” they can be surprisingly lazy. At home, they are gentle giants who enjoy short bursts of exercise over long walks, and they really relish their downtime. They are calm and need owners who can match their energy levels. Boxer: While some Boxers have a lot of energy, some might be more relaxed. They are medium to large dogs and require moderate exercise but also enjoy being at home. Affectionate and adaptable, they are good family dogs, especially if they have a more chill personality. Great Pyrenees: Large, snow-white, and gentle, the Great Pyrenees is a majestic dog. They need regular exercise, but they are more content with slower walks than hikes or long jogs. They can be protective, but they have an overall laid-back personality. Bernese Mountain Dog: Bernese Mountain Dogs are large but with a very calm demeanor. They love being outdoors, but they are equally as happy at home with their owners. Beautifully tri-colored, they are affectionate and happy dogs that need moderate exercise. Great Dane: Great Danes are the original gentle giants. They have a calm personality and are one of the largest dog breeds available today. They might look intimidating, but they are sweethearts at their cores. They are low-energy and happy with medium physical stimulation. Laid-back and easygoing, they make good companion dogs for someone who wants a large breed on the lower-energy side. Irish Wolfhound: Tall, gentle, and calm, Irish Eolfhounds do need exercise but are happy with long walks over fast running. They are affectionate and loving dogs. Give them enough space indoors and out to roam at a leisurely pace, and they’ll be happy. Saint Bernard: Saint Bernards are patient, caring, and affectionate dogs. While they are large and do need exercise, they’d rather walk around the neighborhood with you than catch the zoomies. They are good family companions for families with large homes and yards. Chow Chow: The Chow Chow is an independent dog that is low-energy. They can be stubborn or aloof, but never aggressive. They don’t require a lot of exercise for their size. Mastiff: Huge and powerful, the Mastiff is surprisingly laid-back. They can get by with moderate exercise and prioritize longer walks over more endurance-based physical activity. They are calm, affectionate, and loving, which makes them good family pets for families with enough room to keep them. Bullmastiff: Bullmastiffs look intimidating, but they are all love and affection at their core. Gentle, sweet, and ready to relax, they love being around their owners. While they do need exercise, they don’t need anything too strenuous or regimented. Newfoundland: Fluffy, huge, and extremely affectionate, Newfoundland Dogs were originally bred as fishermen's companions. They love to swim and will jump at the chance to do so, but otherwise, they are ok with moderate exercise. Laid-back and lazy, you might not even know they were there if not for their happy snores. Clumber Spaniel: Clumber Spaniels are the largest of the spaniel breeds. While they do have a lot of Spaniel qualities, they are calmer and gentler than the more excitable Spaniel breeds. They do well with moderate exercise and plenty of kisses, so long as they have enough indoor space to themselves. Italian Spinone: The Italian Spinone, also known as the Spinone Italiano, is one of the rare sporting breeds that does not require a ton of exercise. They prefer long walks to rapid racing. They can reach up to 85 pounds, so it’s important they have plenty of space in the house to lounge around and get their beauty sleep.

How to Choose a Large, Lazy, and Low-Energy Dog Breed

While not all large breeds are lazy, low-energy, or calm dogs, many are very happy to flop about and don’t require as much interaction or stimulation as other breeds. To find out what dog is best for you, look at grooming needs, exercise requirements, personality, and more, in addition to their size.

Grooming

All dogs vary in their grooming needs by size and breed. Some low-energy dog breeds require more grooming than others. While coat is a factor, so is the size of your dog. For example, it will take more space to groom a Great Dane than a Havanese, but a Havanese might require more regular grooming or a professional groomer. Saint Bernards will have thick, long coats that need frequent brushing, but Greyhounds require less maintenance. Nail and ear care should be a part of the dog’s grooming routine, no matter what size.

Exercise

Lazy doesn’t mean that a dog won’t want to get some regular exercise. It’s important that dogs get mental and physical stimulation, although some can get by with less than others. It’s breed-dependent; large dogs don’t necessarily need more exercise than small dogs, and a Greyhound has short bursts of energy, whereas dogs like Bernese Mountain Dogs might need more regular, slow walks. In addition to considering the space you have to house a big low-energy dog or a small lazy dog, you’ll need to think about how much time you have to devote to walks and playtime, which are good for their mental stimulation.

Trainability

How trainable a lazy dog is depends on their breed and not their energy level. Boxers are eager to please their owners, but Chow Chows are more independent and can be challenging to get to do things.

Personality

The personality of a dog is down to its breed and the unique dog itself. A best dog for a low-energy family might be a Pekingese or a Great Pyrenees, depending on a lot of other factors. Some can be stubborn, like the Chow Chow, and others can be little lap dogs, like a Maltese.

Sociability

Some large, lazy dog breeds are naturally more sociable with people, and some might be protective. Breed and individual personality play into this.

Affection

Large, lazy dogs vary in their affection by breed and individual personality. A big, cuddly Newfoundland might want to be around you constantly, while a Chow Chow might want to be in the same room as you, not next to you. If physical touch is one of your love languages, it’s important to do research into which low or medium-energy dog breeds would be best for you, such as a Tibetan Terrier or Pekingese, both of which were bred for companionship.

Conclusion

While high-energy dogs sometimes hog the spotlight, low and medium-energy dogs also make great companions, especially if you are more of a laid-back person yourself. While individual personalities will ultimately determine the dog’s behavior, certain breeds can be more low-activity. The best lazy dogs are the ones that are cared for and loved.

