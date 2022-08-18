The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is an elegant, royal, toy spaniel, slightly longer than tall, with moderate bones. The Cav retains the build of a working spaniel, yet in a smaller version. Their gait is free and elegant, with good reach and drive. Their silky coat is of moderate length, with a slight wave permissible. Long feathering on the feet is a breed characteristic. A hallmark of the breed is its gentle, sweet, melting expression.

