Guinea Pig Adoption & Care

Guinea Pigs

Adopt a Rescued Guinea Pig

People are often unaware that many local shelters have guinea pigs, or that a cavy rescue could be located nearby. In many parts of the country, hundreds of rescued guinea pigs need homes - primarily as a result of caretaker surrenders. Doug Duke, director of the Nevada SPCA in Las Vegas, finds that in his area, half of their adoptable guinea pigs are turned in by owners and the other half are transferred from the county shelter. He notes, "We try to keep the county shelter, which shares the complex with us, from euthanizing any who are healthy."