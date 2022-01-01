Dog Health & Wellness

Caring for Older Dogs with Arthritis – Signs, Symptoms & Relief

Cats and dogs aren’t immune to arthritis; that affliction seen so often in aging people. “Arthritis” refers to a family of conditions marked by joint inflammation. Osteoarthritis is the most common type in humans and our four-legged friends, according to the American Animal Hospital Association. Also known as degenerative joint disease, arthritis is caused when the cartilage that protects joints breaks down, increasing friction between the bones. This causes discomfort, then pain, and the bones eventually become damaged. Although osteoarthritis is incurable, it can be managed with your veterinarian’s help. Most dogs diagnosed with arthritis are senior or older dogs. Arthritis, however, can occur at any age.