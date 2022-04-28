The Basset’s long, heavy body and short legs make this breed easy to follow on foot, and give it an edge in dense cover. The Basset Hound has heavier bone, in proportion to total size, than any other breed. This dog’s thick, tight coat protects from brambles without becoming caught in them. It is speculated that the long ears may stir up ground scent, and the wrinkles trap the scent around the face. The large muzzle gives ample room for the olfactory apparatus. Such room would not be available in a miniature dog; only a large dog with shortened legs can combine the short height with large muzzle size. The Basset’s movement is smooth and powerful; they tend to move with nose to the ground.