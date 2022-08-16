The Brussels Griffon is square-proportioned, thickset, and compact. This breed has good bone for its size. This dog’s movement is a purposeful trot, with moderate reach and drive. In temperament, Brussels Griffons are full of self-importance, and their carriage reflects this attitude. Their almost human expression attracts attention and admirers. Their coat can be rough, with hard wiry hair, which is longer around the head; or smooth, with a short glossy coat.

