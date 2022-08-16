The Bulldog’s heavy, thick-set, low-slung body with wide shoulders gives it a low center of gravity. The massive head, of which the circumference should equal at least the height of the dog at the shoulder, gives ample room for muscular attachment for the strong, wide jaws. The limbs are sturdy, the gait loose-jointed, shuffling, and rolling—this is not a breed that needs to run! The coat is fine and glossy.

