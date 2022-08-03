Pug
Pug

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

14-18 lb

height

10-11"

family

Mastiff

Square-proportioned, compact and of a stocky build, the Pug is a large dog in a little space. Their gait is strong and jaunty, but with a slight roll of the hindquarters. Their distinctive expression is soft and solicitous. Their forehead has large, deep wrinkles. Their coat is fine, smooth, and short.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

