The Pekingese is a compact dog with a pear-shaped body, heavy forequarters and lighter hindquarters, slightly longer than tall. The dog's image is lion-like and implies courage, boldness, and self-esteem rather than prettiness, daintiness, or delicacy. The gait is dignified and unhurried, with a slight roll resulting from the wider, heavier forequarters. The undercoat is quite thick and the outer coat is long, coarse, straight, and stands off, forming a mane around the shoulders. The Pekingese looks suggest the breed's Chinese origins in the lion-like appearance, bold and direct character, and distinctive expression.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!