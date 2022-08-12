Small, lively, and aristocratic, the Japanese Chin is a square-proportioned small dog. This breed has a bright inquisitive expression. A small amount of white shows in the inner corners of the eyes, imparting a look of astonishment. The dog's gait is stylish, lively, and light. The single coat is abundant, straight, and silky, and tends to stand out from the body. The overall appearance is one of Oriental aristocracy.

