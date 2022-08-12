Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
Small, lively, and aristocratic, the Japanese Chin is a square-proportioned small dog. This breed has a bright inquisitive expression. A small amount of white shows in the inner corners of the eyes, imparting a look of astonishment. The dog's gait is stylish, lively, and light. The single coat is abundant, straight, and silky, and tends to stand out from the body. The overall appearance is one of Oriental aristocracy.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.