Shih Tzu
Shih Tzu

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

9-16 lb

height

8-11"

family

Oriental

Compact, yet slightly longer than they are tall, the Shih Tzu hides a sturdy body beneath their mantle of luxurious hair. They have a smooth, effortless stride with good reach and drive. Their expression is often warm, sweet, and wideeyed, imparting the impression of trust and friendliness. Their long, dense coat is double and fairly straight.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

