Compact, yet slightly longer than they are tall, the Shih Tzu hides a sturdy body beneath their mantle of luxurious hair. They have a smooth, effortless stride with good reach and drive. Their expression is often warm, sweet, and wideeyed, imparting the impression of trust and friendliness. Their long, dense coat is double and fairly straight.

