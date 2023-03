Cat Health & Wellness

10 Questions Cat Vets Wish You Would Ask

After a decade as a veterinarian, I’ve got a bit of a routine when it comes to walking into an exam room. By the time I’ve opened the door, my technician has already taken a history, performed a preliminary examination, and told me the primary concerns that bring a feline in to see me. This helps me more efficiently diagnose a problem and determine what questions I need to ask.