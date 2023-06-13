Adoption policies vary greatly from shelter to shelter, so please don’t contact Petfinder.com for information specific to a local adoption group. It will slow your inquiry! Contact the shelter or placement group directly. If you are interested in a particular pet, please contact the organization that is caring for that animal. You can find their contact information just under the pet’s photo on each pet description page.

Adoption fees range from $5 to hundreds of dollars. Services also range greatly, from virtually none to full vaccinations, spay/neuter, and temperament testing/training. In almost all cases, the adoption fee is less than the actual cost of caring for the pet while it is sheltered. Some groups will not adopt outside their area and many will want to do a “home check” as part of the adoption process.