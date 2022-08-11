French Bulldogs
French Bulldogs

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

28 lb

height

11-13"

family

Bull

Frenchies have a low center of gravity, wide body, heavy bone, muscular build, and large, square head with soft loose skin forming wrinkles about the head and shoulders. Entertaining home companions, these lapdogs are alert, with a curious expression, aided by bar ears, and unrestrained and free movement.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

