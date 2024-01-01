English Bulldog breed sitting side view looking at camera with mouth ajar against white background
Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

40 to 50 pounds

height

12 to 15 inches

family

Mastiff

The iconic Bulldog is the English Bulldog, with a thick-set body and a face that’s adorably sourpuss. They have low centers of gravity, big heads, and wide jaws. They shuffle and roll rather than run. While their gait might be uneven, their spirit is dignified and kind. They are generally quiet dogs that make loyal companions and lap dogs, irrespective of their size. 

  • Energy Levellevel 1 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

