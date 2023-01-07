Download the Petfinder App Today!
Download the Petfinder mobile app on your iPhone or Google phone via Google Play or the Apple App Store. With a new search layout, you can easily search for hundreds of thousands of adoptable pets from shelters and rescue organizations across North America.
On the Petfinder mobile app you can:
- Search for adoptable pets by shelter or rescue, breed, size, and more
- View hundreds of thousands of adoptable pets from thousands of shelters and rescue groups across North America, including dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits, birds, and more
- Search for local pet shelters or rescue groups near you, then see their adoptable pets
- Directly contact the animal shelter or rescue group, and get in touch with a staff member on-site
- Review and ‘like’ pet descriptions, and share favorite pets on Facebook and Twitter and via email
- Set up alerts to notify you of updates to new pets in your area that meet your search criteria, and save your favorites to your profile
- Learn more about your adoptive pet’s breed with Dog and Cat Breed Guides
When considering becoming a pet parent to an adoptable pet looking for a forever home, the Petfinder app helps you easily discover a winning match.
