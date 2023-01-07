Download the Petfinder App Today!

Download the Petfinder mobile app on your iPhone or Google phone via Google Play or the Apple App Store. With a new search layout, you can easily search for hundreds of thousands of adoptable pets from shelters and rescue organizations across North America.

On the Petfinder mobile app you can:

Search for adoptable pets by shelter or rescue, breed, size, and more

View hundreds of thousands of adoptable pets from thousands of shelters and rescue groups across North America, including dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits, birds, and more

Search for local pet shelters or rescue groups near you, then see their adoptable pets

Directly contact the animal shelter or rescue group, and get in touch with a staff member on-site

Review and ‘like’ pet descriptions, and share favorite pets on Facebook and Twitter and via email

Set up alerts to notify you of updates to new pets in your area that meet your search criteria, and save your favorites to your profile

Learn more about your adoptive pet’s breed with Dog and Cat Breed Guides

When considering becoming a pet parent to an adoptable pet looking for a forever home, the Petfinder app helps you easily discover a winning match.

DOWNLOAD OUR APP