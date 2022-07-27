Yorkshire Terrier
Yorkshire Terrier

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

7 lb

height

8-9"

family

Terrier

The Yorkshire Terrier's heritage can be seen in their sharp, intelligent expression, confident carriage, and compact body. They a small breed, however, now more noted for their long, silky hair, which is often fine, glossy, and perfectly straight. Their color is a hallmark of this breed, with the blue a dark steel blue and the tan a clear tan.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

