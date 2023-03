Birds

Why Does My Bird Bite?

One of the most common problems seen in companion birds is biting. Parrots are wild animals, and they have instinctual traits that have not been bred out of them. Biting is a natural behavior for birds, and we as their caretakers must work at understanding why they bite so that we can try to avoid getting bitten. We must remember that birds who bite are not "bad", they are just birds.