Tibetan Spaniel
Tibetan Spaniel

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

9-15 lb

height

10"

family

Oriental

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

9-15 lb

height

10"

family

Oriental

The Tibetan Spaniel is slightly longer than they are tall. Their head is small in proportion to their body; their wide eye set gives them an expressive face. Their mouth is undershot. Their gait is quick moving, straight, and free. Their coat is double, with a flat-lying, silky outer coat of moderate length. Their tail is usually plumed, and long feathering grows from between their toes.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

How To Apartment Train Your Dog

How to Apartment-Train Your Dog

 

Dog Grooming Tips – Bathing, Brushing, & More

Did you know that grooming can improve your dog’s long-term health? It’s true! Regular grooming sessions not only help your dog feel more comfortable, but they allow you to ensure your dog is in good condition and help you detect early signs of issues that may require a trip to the veterinarian. And, as a bonus, grooming is a great opportunity to bond with your dog. Here are some basic grooming tips to get you started.

Similar Breeds