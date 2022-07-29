The Tibetan Spaniel is slightly longer than they are tall. Their head is small in proportion to their body; their wide eye set gives them an expressive face. Their mouth is undershot. Their gait is quick moving, straight, and free. Their coat is double, with a flat-lying, silky outer coat of moderate length. Their tail is usually plumed, and long feathering grows from between their toes.

