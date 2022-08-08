American Bulldogs
American Bulldogs

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

60 to 120 pounds

height

Males, 22 to 27 inches; females, 20 to 25 inches

family

Guardian

An energetic, active working dog, the American Bulldog exudes a dominant, powerful and athletic appearance, with strong muscles and substantial boning. He is recognized for his strength, courage and working abilities, whether guarding property or driving livestock.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

