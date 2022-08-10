The Boston Terrier is a compactly built, square-proportioned, short-backed, clean-cut dog. This breed conveys the impression of determination, strength, sturdiness, liveliness, and style, with a graceful carriage. The Boston retains many of the attributes of his Bulldog ancestors, but in a clean-cut package that makes a handy house companion. The short fine coat, with distinctive markings, adds to this breed’s dapper appearance.

