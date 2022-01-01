Dog & Puppy Behavior

Dog Behavior

Behavioral Problems of Unneutered Male Dogs

A few years ago, Bob and Ginny consulted me because their beagle, Max, was "doing embarrassing things." It seems that whenever their female beagle, Betsy, left traces of an oily substance where she'd been sleeping, Max would investigate it carefully, then jump on a pillow and mount it! To be sure, he had first tried mounting Betsy, but she'd snapped at him. He'd also given his owners' legs a few tries, but they'd rebuffed him, too. Bob and Ginny were puzzled; Max had been neutered when he was less than a year old. He shouldn't be doing these things, should he?