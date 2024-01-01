Hairless Chinese Crested dog breed laying down with head tilted against white background
Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

8 to 12 pounds

height

11 to 13 inches

family

Primitive

Fine-boned, sensitive, and playful, the Chinese Crested is a striking dog with elegant and graceful lines. There are two varieties, the Powderpuff, which has a soft double coat, and the Hairless, which has smooth and soft skin with hair on the crest, plume, feet, and lower legs. 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 5 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

