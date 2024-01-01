Traits and Characteristics
Toy
type
8 to 12 pounds
weight
11 to 13 inches
height
Primitive
Fine-boned, sensitive, and playful, the Chinese Crested is a striking dog with elegant and graceful lines. There are two varieties, the Powderpuff, which has a soft double coat, and the Hairless, which has smooth and soft skin with hair on the crest, plume, feet, and lower legs.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality