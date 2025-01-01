Many dog breeds are beloved for their enthusiastic nature and zest for life, but the reality is that not everyone wants that in a companion. Whether you have a more laid-back lifestyle, want a dog that can match your energy, or have limitations on how much exercise you can offer, calm and relaxed dog breeds exist and make great family pets. In this article, we’ll outline the calmest dog breeds, including calm small dog breeds, calm medium dog breeds, and calm large breeds, as well as describe their needs so you can find a canine that suits you and your lifestyle.

What is a Calm Dog Breed?

It’s important to note that while some breeds are calmer than others, each dog will come with its own personality and behavior patterns. Other factors that determine a calm dog’s personality include genetics, upbringing, exposure and socialization, and home environment. Even the calmest dogs might exhibit stress if they are anxious or excited, so socialization, training, and proper care are required for dog ownership.

Low-maintenance dog breeds have a generally relaxed demeanor, lower energy levels, and don’t require as much stimulation or physical exercise. They might be a breed that’s more content to stay in bed all day than run outside chasing squirrels, or curl up next to you and snooze away the day rather than go on long hikes.

7 Small and Medium Calm Dog Breeds

Calm small dogs and calm medium dog breeds consist of several well-known pups, beloved for their slower pace in life. These dogs are well-suited for smaller homes or apartments where there might not be as much indoor space.

Bulldog Bulldogs have a reputation for being sweet, patient with kids, and outgoing. They are generally low energy and happy to spend time lounging around the house. They require additional grooming for their wrinkles, which need to be cleaned regularly to prevent infections. Bulldogs tend to have more health problems than other dog breeds.

Pekingese Small and noble-looking, the Pekingese was originally bred to be royal companions for the Chinese aristocracy. Calm, dignified, and relaxed, they are quieter than most small dogs and don’t require a ton of exercise, which makes them good options for urban living. Loyal to their families, they can be aloof with strangers. They are one of the best calm and small dog breeds and make devoted family pets.

French Bulldog Also known as “Frenchies,” French Bulldogs are natural charmers. They are easygoing and eager to please dogs but won’t constantly seek attention like other breeds might. Compact and playful, they do well with moderate exercise and can thrive in apartments. They are a great calm lap dog breed, so long as you can put up with some loud snoring. They are the number one dog breed in America, according to the AKC, thanks in part to their gentle, patient nature.

Maltese Small, white, and adorable, the Maltese is an elegant breed with a sweet and loving personality. While small white dogs often get a bad reputation for being feisty, Maltese are calm and collected, ready to curl up in your lap and spend the day doing nothing other than watching you. They are highly adaptable dogs that make them ideal for any living arrangement. They are one of the best calm dog breeds for those who want a tiny, easygoing companion.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a gentle and mostly quiet dog that loves to be with their family. Despite their royal names, they aren’t fussy, are generally calm, and can get by with short walks throughout the day. Relaxed and easy, they make good family dogs and are highly adaptable. If you’re looking for small, calm dog breeds that are easy to train, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option.

Shih Tzu With ponytails any teenage girl would be jealous of, the Shih Tzu is a calm, affectionate, and friendly small lap dog breed. They look like little lions thanks to their luxuriously sleek and shiny coats, but they thankfully don’t have a personality that matches. A quiet, small dog breed, they are happy with moderate exercise, playtime, and a warm spot next to you. They make excellent, calm small family dogs.

Whippets Like the Greyhound, a Whippet is known for having two speeds, one of which is dialed way down. They are medium-sized, weighing about 30 pounds, and love short bursts of energy over longer walks focused on endurance or stamina. Quiet and easygoing, they do well in many different living situations.

8 Big and Large Calm Dog Breeds

Big calm dogs do exist and are often called gentle giants. Here are a few breeds to explore with a variety of exercise needs.

Newfoundland The Newfoundland, or Newfie as they are sometimes called, is 150 pounds of love wrapped in a heavy, water-resistant coat. They were originally bred to work alongside fishermen and are excellent swimmers. Calm as can be and tolerant of even the rowdiest of children, they are sometimes called “nanny dogs.” Give them access to water, a large area to dry off, and a little daily exercise, and they’ll be as happy as a clam.

Basset Hound Basset Hounds get a bad rap as being profoundly lazy, when in fact they are just chill dogs who happen to enjoy taking lots of naps. Laid-back and easy, they get by with moderate exercise, which makes them a large dog suitable for lots of living situations. Friendly and loyal, they can be stubborn, especially when it comes to training or chasing down a scent. They can be prone to obesity, so while naps are great and should be part of a Basset Hound’s routine, owners need to make sure they are getting enough exercise.

Bullmastiff Don’t let the Bullmastiff’s size intimidate you—they are just as well known for being calm and gentle as they are for being huge. Generally quiet, they do well with patient owners who can put some time and effort into training and socializing them. They are big goofballs that might see themselves as lapdogs, often resisting exercise in favor of a nap. Good owners will motivate them to get moving to keep them healthy and at a good weight.

Greyhound Yes, Greyhounds are fast, but when they are off the clock, they are way off the clock—they can be surprisingly low energy when not out chasing things. Elegant and refined, they have a reputation for being “40 mph couch potatoes.” Don’t be surprised to find your Greyhound prefers a sunny nap spot to nearly anything else. Adaptable and gentle, they are good, big calm dog breeds and do well in family life.

Saint Bernard The Saint Bernard is muscular and powerful, but rarely agitated or aggressive. They have warm expressions and a calm and patient way about them. Like Newfoundlands, they’ve been described as “nanny dogs” because of their tolerance of children. They love moderate exercise and will want to pencil in a few naps a day. They were made famous in the “Beethoven” movies.

Great Dane The poster child for a gentle, giant calm dog breed, the Great Dane is a happy, merry dog who doesn’t get their feathers ruffled often. They have tons of patience and love human interaction. While they have a very easygoing temperament, they do need a lot of space to roam. A stressed dog can become an unhappy one, even if they are by default a calm breed, so make sure that you have a home where they can easily move around to keep them as chill as possible. They can have a bit of a lapdog mentality, too, something to keep in mind when training them.

Golden Retriever One of the popular dogs in America, the Golden Retriever is a good combination of outgoing and calm. They are adaptable, patient, and incredibly tolerant. They enjoy moderate exercise and a balanced schedule of family time and downtime. Obedient, easy to train, and eager to please, they can be prone to behavior problems should their physical and mental stimulation needs not be met.

Bernese Mountain Dog Originally bred to work, Bernese Mountain Dogs are surprisingly calm. They have a soft and gentle way about them and are affectionate and generally quiet for a dog of their size. They love to be right up next to their owners as they move about their homes, although they might not be as stealthy as they think, given their size. They love to cuddle and show their affection, which could include jumping into your lap.

The Calmest Doodle Breeds

A Doodle is any mixed dog breed that has part Poodle. Many dog breeds have been mixed with Poodles to help owners with allergies, although no dog is 100% hypoallergenic. Calm, hypoallergenic dogs are highly sought after. Poodles are high-energy dogs that are whip-smart and sometimes require a lot of exercise. They were originally bred to be water retrievers and aren’t afraid to drop a ball at your feet time and time again.

When mixed with calm dog breeds, they can produce calmer Doodle mixed dogs, such as the Bernedoodle (Bernese Mountain Dog and Poodle), Cavapoo (Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Poodle), Maltipoo (Maltese and Poodle), and Goldendoodle (Golden Retriever and Poodle), among others. Remember that each dog’s personality and temperament will be individual to them, so there’s no real way to predict how calm a dog might be other than to spend time with them.

How to Choose a Calm Dog Breed

The most laid-back dog breeds still require time and attention. Choosing the right calm dog breed for you and/or your family requires careful consideration of things like lifestyle, living situation, family dynamics, your experience level with dogs, and more.

Lifestyle

Routine plays a huge role in any dog’s happiness, even if they are relatively calm by nature. You’ll need to consider how much time you spend at home, how much time you have to devote to exercise and playtime needs, and whether a dog’s personality meshes with yours, any other animals in the house, and any other family members.

Living Arrangements

The size and space in your home can be a contributing factor to how laid-back a dog is for some breeds. Larger calm dog breeds like Saint Bernards and Great Danes still need a good-sized space to roam around in and a dedicated bed, whereas smaller calm dogs like Cavalier King Charles Spaniels don’t need as much physical space. Outdoor space or access to space to walk is also a consideration. While some calm dog breeds don’t need a lot of exercise, others, like Golden Retrievers and Bernese Mountain Dogs, will still require walks, albeit slower ones.

Family Dynamics

Just because they are calm dogs doesn’t necessarily mean that they are the best dogs for families. Some calm dogs do better on their own, and others are perfectly fine integrating into family life. Breeds like Golden Retrievers are known to be good with children and can tolerate a lot of noise and activity, while Greyhounds might be less accommodating. It depends on the individual family situation and the dog’s personality, something you’ll need to assess before bringing a dog home.

How to Choose a Large Calm Dog

If you have your heart set on a large calm dog versus a tiny calm dog, there are a few additional things to think about:

Space requirements. Even low-energy breeds need enough space to roam around.

Exercise needs . Large calm dogs still need exercise, although not as vigorous as some breeds.

Food and medical costs . Bigger dogs do require more food and often come with heftier vet bills should there be any issues. Health conditions are breed and dog-specific.

Training and socialization . Larger dogs require more training to ensure they are well-behaved and manageable. Even if they are a more chill breed, there could be moments of anxiety or stress that could see them act out of character. Provide them with ample opportunities to be around other dogs and people to build their confidence.

Lifespan. Larger dogs often don’t live as long as smaller dogs.

Grooming needs. Some calm breeds have high grooming needs, such as Newfoundlands.

Conclusion

Factor in a dog’s personality and your lifestyle to choose a calm dog breed. Calm dogs make loving, easygoing companions who can lean into a more relaxed lifestyle. Regardless of breed, all dogs require attention, care, and love to thrive, so don’t mistake a calm breed for one that you don’t have to devote as much time to.

