The ultimate running dog, the Greyhound is built for speed. Long legs and an arched back enable the dog to contract and stretch maximally while executing the double-suspension gallop. Greyhounds have tremendous muscle mass and light legs, further enhancing speed. The feet are long and narrow, giving maximum leverage. The long tail serves as a rudder and brake when running at high speed. The coat is short and smooth. Two registries of Greyhounds are available: AKC (show) and NGA (racing). Retired NGA Greyhounds are smaller, sturdier, and faster than show dogs and, given their past training in racing, may be more inclined to chase small animals.

