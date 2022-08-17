Great Dane
Great Dane

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

110-180 lb

height

21-35"

family

Mastiff

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

110-180 lb

height

21-35"

family

Mastiff

This regal breed combines great size and power with elegance. They are square proportioned and well balanced. The gait is strong and powerful with long, easy strides. The coat is short, thick, and glossy. The Great Dane is most noteworthy for its majestic carriage and appearance— the Apollo of Dogs.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

How To Apartment Train Your Dog

How to Apartment-Train Your Dog

 

Similar Breeds