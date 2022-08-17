Golden Retriever
Golden Retriever

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

55-75 lb

height

55-75 lb

family

Gun Dog

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

55-75 lb

height

55-75 lb

family

Gun Dog

Goldens are athletic, strong and capable of carrying heavy game over land and water, using a broad, powerful head with strong neck and well-developed fore and hindquarters. The breed is slightly longer than tall, with a smooth, powerful, ground-covering gait, and dense, straight or wavy outer water-repellent coat.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 5 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Dog Grooming Tips – Bathing, Brushing, & More

Did you know that grooming can improve your dog’s long-term health? It’s true! Regular grooming sessions not only help your dog feel more comfortable, but they allow you to ensure your dog is in good condition and help you detect early signs of issues that may require a trip to the veterinarian. And, as a bonus, grooming is a great opportunity to bond with your dog. Here are some basic grooming tips to get you started.

Similar Breeds