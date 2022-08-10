Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The Bernese Mountain Dog is slightly longer than tall, though appearing square. This breed is a sturdy, large, hardy dog with a combination of strength, speed, and agility. The Bernese’s natural working gait is a slow trot, but with good reach and drive. The thick coat is moderately long, and slightly wavy or straight, providing insulation from the cold. The expression is gentle, and the color is striking.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.