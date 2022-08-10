The Bernese Mountain Dog is slightly longer than tall, though appearing square. This breed is a sturdy, large, hardy dog with a combination of strength, speed, and agility. The Bernese’s natural working gait is a slow trot, but with good reach and drive. The thick coat is moderately long, and slightly wavy or straight, providing insulation from the cold. The expression is gentle, and the color is striking.

