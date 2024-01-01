Looking for undying loyalty and unbridled affection? Find both in a goofy, loveable, and smart Bernedoodle. This Bernese Mountain Dog Poodle mix is a crossbreed of the Bernese Mountain Dog and the Standard or Miniature Poodle, pulling from the enchanting characteristics of both breeds. A Bernedoodle doesn’t shed or drool as much as regular Bernese Mountain Dogs and can live longer, making them ideal family dogs. They can be bred using larger Standard Poodles, Miniature Poodles, or Toy Poodles. This can make size, weight, height, shedding, grooming requirements, color, and temperament slightly different. No matter what, though, you can expect them to be a floofy, loyal, and loveable member of the family.