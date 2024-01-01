Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
Looking for undying loyalty and unbridled affection? Find both in a goofy, loveable, and smart Bernedoodle. This Bernese Mountain Dog Poodle mix is a crossbreed of the Bernese Mountain Dog and the Standard or Miniature Poodle, pulling from the enchanting characteristics of both breeds. A Bernedoodle doesn’t shed or drool as much as regular Bernese Mountain Dogs and can live longer, making them ideal family dogs. They can be bred using larger Standard Poodles, Miniature Poodles, or Toy Poodles. This can make size, weight, height, shedding, grooming requirements, color, and temperament slightly different. No matter what, though, you can expect them to be a floofy, loyal, and loveable member of the family.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality