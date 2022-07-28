The Whippet is among the sleekest of dogs, with a curvaceous, streamlined silhouette, long legs, and a lean physique. The Whippet is the ultimate sprinter, unsurpassed by any other breed in their ability to accelerate to top speed and to twist and turn with unequaled agility. They are similar to a lightweight version of the Greyhound, with an especially supple topline and powerful hindquarters enabling them to execute their double-suspension gallop. They are square or slightly longer than tall. Their gait is low and free-moving. Their expression is often keen and alert.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!