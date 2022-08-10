The Newfoundland is a large, heavily boned, powerful dog, strong enough to pull a drowning man from rough seas. The dog's appearance is both huggable but imposing. This breed is slightly longer than it is tall. The gait gives the impression of effortless power, with good reach and drive, and the double coat is a soft, dense undercoat with a coarse, moderately long and straight outer coat. The dog's soft expression reflects its benevolent and dignified temperament.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!