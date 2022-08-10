Newfoundland Dog
Newfoundland Dog

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

100-150 lb

height

26-28"

family

Livestock

The Newfoundland is a large, heavily boned, powerful dog, strong enough to pull a drowning man from rough seas. The dog's appearance is both huggable but imposing. This breed is slightly longer than it is tall. The gait gives the impression of effortless power, with good reach and drive, and the double coat is a soft, dense undercoat with a coarse, moderately long and straight outer coat. The dog's soft expression reflects its benevolent and dignified temperament.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 5 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

