Saint Bernard
Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

120-200 lb

height

25.5-27.5"

family

Mastiff

The Saint Bernard is powerful and proportionately tall. They are strong and well-muscled, necessary qualities that, in the past, helped them to travel through deep snow. Their coat comes in two types: smooth, in which the short hair is very dense and tough, and long, in which the medium length hair is straight to slightly wavy. Their expression is often thought to appear intelligent.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

