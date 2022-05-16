How Old Is A Dog In Human Years?

Dog years are multiplied by seven to get a human age, as a dog lifespan is a seventh of a persons. Converting dog years to human years depends on various factors as toy, small, medium, large and giant dogs mature differently, which is why dogs up to 50 lbs. can live longer than pups up to 100 lbs.

Experts agree, however, that the level of maturity a dog reaches in the first two years is similar to that of a 14-year-old human, but that is where the similarity ends. The age of a pup in dog years to human years depends on the following:

Breed

Size

Weight

Activity level

Diet

Lifestyle

Health

Lifespan

Comparing age: Dog years vs Human years

While most pet parents have been calculating their pup’s dog to human years for the longest time, the method has no basis of truth and human years to dog years conversion is mostly just for entertainment. Just for fun, take a look at the dog years converter and estimate how old the age of a toy, small, medium, large and giant dog breed is in human years.

Toy size dogs: Up to 10 lbs.

Breeds Dog Age Human Age Chihuahua Japanese Chin Maltese Manchester Terrier Papillion Pomeranian Toy Fox Terrier Yorkshire Terrier 0-9 mths Younger than 15 10-11 mths Younger than 15 1 15 2 23 3 28 4 31 5 35 6 38 7 42 8 45 9 49 10 52 11 56 12 59 13 63 14 66 15 70 16 74

*Source: Pro Plan Dog Age Calculator

Small size dogs: Up to 20 lbs.

Medium size dogs: Up to 50 lbs.

Large size dogs: 50+ lbs.

Giant size dogs: 100+ lbs.

