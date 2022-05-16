How Old Is A Dog In Human Years?

Dog years are multiplied by seven to get a human age, as a dog lifespan is a seventh of a persons. Converting dog years to human years depends on various factors as toy, small, medium, large and giant dogs mature differently, which is why dogs up to 50 lbs. can live longer than pups up to 100 lbs.

 

 

Experts agree, however, that the level of maturity a dog reaches in the first two years is similar to that of a 14-year-old human, but that is where the similarity ends. The age of a pup in dog years to human years depends on the following:

  • Breed
  • Size
  • Weight
  • Activity level
  • Diet
  • Lifestyle
  • Health
  • Lifespan

Comparing age: Dog years vs Human years

While most pet parents have been calculating their pup’s dog to human years for the longest time, the method has no basis of truth and human years to dog years conversion is mostly just for entertainment. Just for fun, take a look at the dog years converter and estimate how old the age of a toy, small, medium, large and giant dog breed is in human years.

Toy size dogs: Up to 10 lbs.

Breeds Dog Age Human Age

Chihuahua

Japanese Chin

Maltese

Manchester Terrier

Papillion

Pomeranian

Toy Fox Terrier

Yorkshire Terrier

 0-9 mths Younger than 15
10-11 mths Younger than 15
1 15
2 23
3 28
4 31
5 35
6 38
7 42
8 45
9 49
10 52
11 56
12 59
13 63
14 66
15 70
16 74

*Source: Pro Plan Dog Age Calculator

Small size dogs: Up to 20 lbs.

Breeds Dog Age Human Age

Affenpinscher

Australian Terrier

Bichon Frise

Border Terrier

Boston Terrier

Brussels Griffon

Cairn Terrier

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Chinese Crested

Dachshund

Dandie Dinmont Terrier

English Toy Spaniel

French Bulldog

Havanese

Italian Greyhound

Lakeland Terrier

Lhasa Apso

Löwchen

Miniature Pinscher

Miniature Schnauzer

Norfolk Terrier

Norwich Terrier

Pekingese

Pug

Schipperke

Scottish Terrier

Shih Tzu

Silky Terrier

Skye Terrier

Tibetan Spaniel

West Highland White Terrier

Xoloitzcuintli

 0-9 mths Younger than 15
10-11 mths Younger than 15
1 15
2 23
3 28
4 32
5 36
6 40
7 44
8 48
9 52
10 56
11 60
12 64
13 68
14 72
15 76
16 80
17 84
18 88
19 92
20 96

*Source: Pro Plan Dog Age Calculator

Medium size dogs: Up to 50 lbs.

Breeds Dog Age Human Age

Airedale Terrier

American Eskimo Dog

American Foxhound

American Water Spaniel

Australian Cattle Dog

Basenji

Beagle

Bearded Collie

Bedlington Terrier

Border Collie

Brittany

Bull Terrier

Bulldog

Canaan Dog

Cardigan Welsh Corgi

Chinese Shar-Pei

Dachshund

English Cocker Spaniel

English Springer Spaniel

Field Spaniel

Finnish Spitz

Irish Terrier

Keeshond

Kerry Blue Terrier

Manchester Terrier

Miniature Bull Terrier

Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen

Puli

Shetland Sheepdog

Shiba Inu

Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Standard Schnauzer

Sussex Spaniel

Tibetan Terrier

Welsh Terrier

Whippet

Wire Fox Terrier

 0-9 mths Younger than 15
10-11 mths Younger than 15
1 15
2 24
3 29
4 34
5 38
6 42
7 47
8 51
9 56
10 60
11 65
12 69
13 74
14 78
15 83
16 87

*Source: Pro Plan Dog Age Calculator

Large size dogs: 50+ lbs.

Breeds Dog Age Human Age

Afghan Hound

Airedale Terrier

Akita

Alaskan Malamute

American Staffordshire Terrier

Australian Shepherd

Basset Hound

Bearded Collie

Belgian Malinois

Belgian Sheepdog

Belgian Tervuren

Bernese Mountain Dog

Black and Tan Coonhound

Bloodhound

Borzoi

Bouvier des Flandres

Boxer

Briard

Bullmastiff

Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Chow Chow

Clumber Spaniel

Collie

Curly-Coated Retriever

Dalmatian

English Foxhound

English Setter

Flat-Coated Retriever

German Shepherd Dog

German Shorthaired Pointer

German Wirehaired Pointer

Golden Retriever

Gordon Setter

Greyhound

Harrier

Ibizan Hound

Irish Setter

Irish Water Spaniel

Komondor

Labrador Retriever

Norwegian Elkhound

Old English Sheepdog

Otterhound

Pharaoh Hound

Pointer

Poodle

Portuguese Water Dog

Rhodesian Ridgeback

Saluki

Samoyed

Siberian Husky

Spinone Italiano

Vizsla

Weimaraner

Wirehaired Pointing Griffon

 0-9 mths Younger than 15
10-11 mths Younger than 15
1 15
2 23
3 28
4 31
5 35
6 38
7 42
8 45
9 49
10 52
11 56
12 59
13 63
14 66
15 70
16 74
17 78

*Source: Pro Plan Dog Age Calculator

Giant size dogs: 100+ lbs.

Breeds Dog Age Human Age

Anatolian Shepherd Dog

Bullmastiff

Giant Schnauzer

Great Dane

Great Pyrenees

Greater Swiss Mountain Dog

Irish Wolfhound

Kurvasz

Mastiff

Newfoundland

Rottweiler

Saint Bernard

Scottish Deerhound

 

 0-9 mths Younger than 15
10-11 mths Younger than 15
1 15
2 23
3 28
4 31
5 35
6 38
7 42
8 45
9 49
10 52
11 56
12 59
13 63

*Source: Pro Plan Dog Age Calculator

