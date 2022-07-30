Shetland Sheepdog / Sheltie

Shetland Sheepdog / Sheltie
Shetland Sheepdog / Sheltie

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

height

13-16"

family

Herding

The Shetland Sheepdog is a small, agile dog, longer than they are tall. Their gait is smooth, effortless, and ground covering, imparting good agility, speed, and endurance essential in a herding dog. They have a double coat, with a short, dense undercoat and a long, straight, harsh outer coat. Their expression is is often gentle, intelligent, and questioning. Although they can resemble a Rough Collie in miniature, subtle differences distinguish the two breeds.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

