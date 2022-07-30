The Shetland Sheepdog is a small, agile dog, longer than they are tall. Their gait is smooth, effortless, and ground covering, imparting good agility, speed, and endurance essential in a herding dog. They have a double coat, with a short, dense undercoat and a long, straight, harsh outer coat. Their expression is is often gentle, intelligent, and questioning. Although they can resemble a Rough Collie in miniature, subtle differences distinguish the two breeds.

