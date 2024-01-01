The spotted Dalmatian is the most distinctly patterned breed of any dog, but the origin of its coat pattern is unknown. In fact, although art evidence points to an ancient origin, the time and place of the breed’s birth is also unknown. It gets it name from Dalmatia, a region in western Yugoslavia, but it probably did not originate there. Their ancestors may have included a small version of the spotted Great Dane or pointers, though this, too, is conjectural. Even the breed’s original function is unclear, but that is more likely because of its use in so many roles rather than any lack of employment. These roles included war dog, sentinel, shepherd, draft dog, retriever, trailer, and even circus dog.

It was as a coach dog in Victorian England, however, that the Dalmatian found its niche. The coach dog served both a practical and anesthetic role; it protected the horses from marauding dogs and added a touch of style to the procession. The dogs would trot alongside, in front, or beneath the axle (considered the most elegant position) of the coach; interestingly, some evidence exists that coaching position may have a hereditary component.

With the advent of the automobile, the Dalmatian lost their place in high society, and their popularity declined. They continued as a coach dog for horse-drawn fire engines, and this association led to their adoption as the modern “fire-dog.” The Dal was AKC recognized in 1888. Their flashy coloration has always ensured that it has been popular as a pet and show dog; however, it has had extreme ups and downs in popularity. Impulse buying followed movies featuring Dalmatian stars, followed by a backlash when so many of these unprepared homes were ill suited for Dalmatian ownership and laid the blame on the breed.