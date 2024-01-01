Dalmatian Dogs & Puppies

Dalmatian
Dalmatian

The Dalmatian is a square-proportioned, athletic dog of good substance and sturdy bone. They are built for efficiency at the trot and great endurance, and their movement should be steady and effortless. The expression is alert and intelligent; the coat short and sleek.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

