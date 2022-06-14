5 Ways to Celebrate Your Cat’s Birthday

Celebrating your cat’s big day is fun for both you and your furry family member. Here are some tips for throwing the purr-fect birthday bash.



To us die-hard cat lovers, our feline friends are no less important than our other family members — and we certainly wouldn't skip celebrating our spouse's or child's birthday, would we? Of course not! Commemorating your kitty’s big day is a fun way to honor your furball with special activities you'll both enjoy. Here are five fun ways to celebrate her big day:

1. DIY Them Something Special

Spoiling your cat rotten on her birthday doesn’t have to be complicated. With five to ten minutes, you can surprise her with an easy DIY present to make her day extra special. Try this homemade kitty tent made with an old t-shirt, or this puzzle box made with a simple plastic food container.

2. Throw a party

Birthday parties aren’t just for humans, but unless your purrball is especially social, a cat party is best kept low-key. Take selfies in pet-safe party hats or treat her to some new toys & quality one-on-one playtime with her favorite human — you. If you have other party guests, you'll want to provide supervision at all times.



No party is complete without a snack table! A variety of chewy and crunchy treats is sure to whet her appetite for the main course. Read on for our incredibly easy kitty cake recipe.

3. Make her a cake

Using only food you already have, you can easily make a cake fit for a cat! It’s easy to make and you’ll know it’ll be a hit because it’s made with the foods your cat already loves. Simply empty a can of pate-style cat food onto a dish. Use a butter knife to help you get it out of the can whole. Then, use your cat’s favorite kibble to decorate the “cake" and you're done, no potentially dangerous human food necessary.

4. Pamper your cat

Make your cat’s big day purrfect with a bit of pampering. Cats are creatures of comfort, so adding some cozy touches to her regular routine could be just the thing. Let in the sun by opening all the curtains or lay out fresh, warm sheets from the dryer in her favorite sunspot. Sprinkle catnip on her favorite blanket or give the litterbox some extra TLC — it’s the little things that make cats happiest!

5. Get your cat's birthday portrait taken

It's common to get professional pictures taken for our kids' birthdays — why not start this tradition with your cat! Find a local pet photographer in your area and make an appointment for a special birthday portrait session. Naturally, you’ll want to plaster your cat's adorable face on t-shirts, mouse pads, mugs, note cards, and more. Create a photo memory book for your cat, including each year's birthday photos, as a future keepsake.



Celebrating your favorite feline's birthday isn't just an excuse to throw a party — it's a fun way to thank your best friend for all her love and loyalty. So don't let this year's big day go by unnoticed. Show your cat how important she is in your family.