The Poodle is a square-proportioned dog with a proud carriage and elegant appearance. The dog should move with a light, springy, effortless stride. The Poodle stems from working retriever stock, and the conformation should reflect this athletic background. The coat is curly, harsh, and dense, forming a water resistant barrier. If corded, it should hang in tight even cords. The traditional show clips stem from functional and decorative tradition. The Poodle is active, intelligent, and elegant. This breed has a proud bearing and air of distinction.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

