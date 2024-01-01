Clay statues of dogs resembling today’s Xoloitzcuintli were interred in Mayan, Colima, and Aztec burial sites dating back 3,000 years. These dogs were believed to guide souls through the underworld. Aztec mythology asserted that Xolotl, the Aztec god of lightning and death, made the Xoloitzcuintli (pronounced show-low-eet-SQUINT-lee) from the “bone of life,” imparting physical and spiritual healing power to the dogs. The name combines Xolotl with “itzcuintli,” Aztec for “dog.”

These dogs were found throughout Mexico and parts of Central and South America safeguarding against spirits and intruders and healing people. The hairless dogs were first described by Columbus in his 1492 journal. After the Spanish Conquest, Xolos (their short name) were almost lost, surviving mostly in remote areas. In 1887, the AKC registered the breed as the Mexican Hairless, but their numbers remained low and they were dropped from the ranks in 1959—the only breed ever dropped from the roster. Meanwhile, in 1953, several British and Mexican dog authorities, realizing the breed’s tenuous existence, searched remote Mexico and returned with ten Xoloitzcuintli. In 1956, the breed was named the official dog of Mexico. From there, this breed started to become more well known.

In 2007, the Xoloitzcuintli was again recognized and they can be found in three different sizes: Standard, Miniature, and Toy. The gene that causes hairlessness in the Xoloitzcuintli is the same as that in Chinese Cresteds, and the Xoloitzcuintli may descend from ancient Asian hairless dogs. It is a single dominant gene, so all hairless Xoloitzcuintli have one hairless gene and one coated gene. The same gene causes some dental anomalies. About one third of Xoloitzcuintli have coats.