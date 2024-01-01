Dachshund Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Dachshund
Dachshund

The Dachshund has an energetic, pleasant expression. Each of the three coat varieties has special attributes: the smooth is short and shining, imparting some protection against the elements; the long hair is sleek, sometimes slightly wavy, providing somewhat more protection; the wire has tight, thick, and hard hair with a finer undercoat, providing maximal protection.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Dachshunds

What Are The Best Dog & Puppy Breeds for Kids?

What are the best dogs for kids? It all depends on your household’s activity level, family energy, and living situation. But, in general, you can’t go wrong with a dog that has a gentle demeanor, friendly attitude, trainable nature, and an ability to keep up with your family.

How to Clean a Dog’s Ears

How To Clean a Dog’s Ears: More Tips

Note: Always be extremely careful when cleaning near your dog’s eyes.

Similar Breeds