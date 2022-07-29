Toy Manchester Terrier
Toy Manchester Terrier

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

6-8 lb

height

10-12"

family

Terrier

The Toy Manchester Terrier is a miniature version of the standard Manchester. As such this breed is sleek, racy, and compact. Slightly longer than tall, this dog has a slightly arched topline and a free and effortless gait. The dog has a keen and alert expression, and a smooth and glossy coat.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 1 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

