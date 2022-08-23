The Clumber Spaniel is a long, low dog, rectangular in shape and with massive bone. This build, in combination with a deep chest, heavy brow, and powerful hindquarters, once enabled the dog to move through thick underbrush when hunting. The coat is straight, flat, soft, and dense, imparting resistance to weather. The white color helped the hunter locate the dog.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!