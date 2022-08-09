he Australian Cattle Dog is of moderate build, enabling this breed to combine great endurance with bursts of speed and extreme agility necessary in herding cattle. This dog is sturdy and compact, slightly longer than it is tall. The Australian Cattle Dog’s gait is supple and tireless, and must be capable of quick and sudden movement. The weather-resistant coat consists of a short, dense undercoat and moderately short, straight outer coat of medium texture.

