Toy Fox Terrier
Toy Fox Terrier

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

3.5-7 lb

height

8.5-11"

family

Terrier

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

3.5-7 lb

height

8.5-11"

family

Terrier

The Toy Fox Terrier is an athletic, agile, and graceful dog with surprising strength and the stamina to frolic all day. The coat is short and smooth, perfect for caressing.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

How To Apartment Train Your Dog

How to Apartment-Train Your Dog

 

Similar Breed