Puppy Growth Charts: A Growing Trend

How big will your puppy get? See how these handy tools can help you chart his growth!

One of the first questions any dog lover adopting a puppy wants to know is, "How big will he grow?" A convenient and fun way to track your new dog's progress is by using puppy growth charts.

Estimate the Weight

A full-grown dog's size depends on its breed. Obviously, a Labrador is going to be bigger than a Pug, so you'll want to have a rough idea about a dog's size prior to adopting. Dr. Greg Magnusson of Leo's Pet Care — a veterinary care clinic in Indiana — estimates that puppies will grow at different rates when they are different ages. Different breeds of puppies may grow at different rates, as well. Magnusson asserts that a dog's adult weight could be twice as much as his weight at 4 months of age.

According to Magnusson's blog, estimating a dog's adult weight involves some minor calculations: