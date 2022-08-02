The Saluki has a general greyhound-like build and often combines the aspects of grace, great speed, and endurance coupled with strength.. Their expression often appears dignified and gentle with deep, faithful, far-seeing eyes. Their movement is light. Their coat is smooth and silky; the feathered variety has long hair on their ears, tail, between their toes, and sometimes on the backs of their legs; the smooth variety has no long feathering. This breed has a wide range of types, reflecting the wide area over which they developed.

