Saluki
Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

35-65 lb

height

23-28"

family

Sighthound

The Saluki has a general greyhound-like build and often combines the aspects of grace, great speed, and endurance coupled with strength.. Their expression often appears dignified and gentle with deep, faithful, far-seeing eyes. Their movement is light. Their coat is smooth and silky; the feathered variety has long hair on their ears, tail, between their toes, and sometimes on the backs of their legs; the smooth variety has no long feathering. This breed has a wide range of types, reflecting the wide area over which they developed.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

