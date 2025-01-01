A curly-haired dog’s coat is charming and sweet—and very much practical, as many curly-haired dog breeds have needed to adapt over time to climates and conditions. Water-resistant and warm, the curly-haired dog’s coat can be difficult to maintain and might require professional grooming. In this article, we weigh the pros and cons of having a curly-haired dog breed, explain their unique grooming needs, talk about their personalities, and more to help you make the best decision for your family.

Are Curly-Haired Dog Breeds Hypoallergenic?

There is no dog that is 100% hypoallergenic, but curly-haired dog breeds tend to be tolerated more by those with allergies than other breeds. Their coats trap dander and hair, instead of letting it shed. Regular grooming can keep allergens like dander and hair from building up, so it’s important to make sure that your curly-haired dog is on a regular grooming schedule. Some dog breeds that are widely considered to be well-tolerated by people with allergies include Poodles, Irish Water Spaniels, Havanese, Bichon Frises, and Portuguese Water Dogs.

Popular Curly-Haired Dog Breeds

Many dog breeds have curly hair. They can be divided into large curly-haired dogs and small curly-haired dogs.

Large Curly-Haired Dogs

Poodle: The Standard Poodle is the poster child for a curly-haired dog. Sometimes called a curly-haired poodle, they are elegant, regal dogs that once served as water retrievers. While they might be more inclined to retrieve treats these days, they still enjoy a good romp in the water, which will take their blow-dried fluff back to curly quickly. The Poodle comes in several sizes, such as the Standard Poodle, which is about 45 to 70 pounds. There’s also the Miniature Poodle , which weighs about 10 to 15 pounds. Finally, the Toy Poodle is a tiny 4 to 6 pounds. Many dog breeds are mixed with large Standard Poodles to get hybrid breeds like Goldendoodles and Labradoodles , among others. Irish Water Spaniel: The Irish Water Spaniel has a beautiful curly coat that is liver-colored. They once served as water-retrieving dogs, which makes them excellent swimmers. Smart, alert, and sometimes sensitive, they can be reserved around strangers. They are a rarer Spaniel breed. Curly-Coated Retriever: Curly-Coated Retriever dogs have long legs and tightly wound curls to protect them from the elements. They are graceful and refined dogs that can often be considered polite and quiet when indoors. Curly-Coated Retrievers are always down for an adventure and have seemingly unending reserves of stamina and endurance when outside. Bouvier des Flandres: The Bouvier des Flandres dog is a lesser-known, big curly-haired dog that comes from Belgium. They once herded cattle, but are more likely to be chilling in front of your feet these days than out in the field. Fearless outside but well-mannered indoors, they are down for any adventure. They were bred to protect and can be reserved around dogs and people they don’t know.

Medium Curly-Haired Dogs

Portuguese Water Dog: The Portuguese Water Dog was made famous by President Obama and his family, who had two named Bo and Sunny. They are athletic, eager, and energetic dogs that were originally bred to be companion working dogs for fishermen. They come in two types: curly-haired Portuguese Water Dogs and another type with longer, flowing waves. Spirited and spunky, they make good family dogs. Puli: Akin to a floppy mop, the Puli dog is instantly recognizable thanks to its curly, corded coat. They are energetic and busy dogs that have a stubborn side when it comes to training and keeping their opinions to themselves. Owners will need to invest time and energy into learning how to cord their coats, which don’t fully develop until the dog is three years old. Proper cordage will ensure that the cords don’t pull on the dog’s skin. You can of course cut a Puli dog shorter to make it easier, but that requires regular grooming. Be aware that if you leave a Puli’s coat corded, it could take a couple of days for them to dry completely, and they might smell like wet dog in the process. Lagotto Romagnolo: These curly-haired, medium-sized dogs are Italian by birth but have become popular in the United States. Lagotto Romagnolo dogs are known around the world for their truffle-hunting abilities. Besides having supercharged snouts, they are athletic and sturdy dogs, with lots of muscle underneath their curly, dense coats. Kerry Blue Terrier: The Kerry Blue Terrier is one of the largest terrier breeds, topping out around 40 pounds. They have distinctive blue-gray curls and hail from Kerry County, Ireland. Farm dogs at heart, they love to run, retrieve, swim, herd, and more. Baby Kerry Blue Terrier puppies are born all black and change color somewhere before they turn two years old. Barbet: The Barbet is a French water dog that looks similar to a poodle. Thick, curly hair protects them from water, where they feel most at home. Friendly, happy, and outgoing, they make excellent family dogs and companions for those who enjoy the outdoors.

Small Curly-Haired Dogs

Poodle: There are two smaller curly-haired poodles, the Miniature Poodle , which is about 10 to 15 pounds, and the Toy Poodle , which is a tiny 4 to 6 pounds. These variations are as smart as their Standard Poodle relations, just in pint-size. Clever as can be, entertaining, and even funny, Poodles have personality to spare. The smaller versions were made to specifically be companion dogs and continue the long tradition of being lap warmers today. Many hybrid dogs have come from the poodle, including Maltipoos and Cockapoos . Bichon Frise: While the name is French, the Bichon Frise dog is actually Spanish, coming from the Canary Islands off the coast of Spain. Soft, snow white curls lay on top of a silky undercoat, giving these curly white-haired dogs their distinctive look. Charming to a fault, they once worked as circus dogs. Havanese: Havanese dogs are quintessential small dogs with outsized personalities. These little curly-haired dogs have an undercoat and an overcoat, which can be curly, straight, or wavy and is often worn long. Hailing from Havana, Cuba, they were bred as companion dogs for the Cuban aristocracy. Bedlington Terrier: It might sound strange to say, but the Bedlington Terrier looks lamb-like, thanks in part to its curly coat. They have unique arched backs that allow them to reach high speeds, although they’re likely only chasing their toys around the house these days. Sweet and even-tempered, they are highly affectionate dogs.

Brown Curly-Haired Dogs

Some curly-haired dogs will give brunette bombshells a run for their money. They include:

Labradoodle: Labradoodles can be any color, including a rich chocolate brown or light golden brown. Barbet: The Barbet ’s coat can come in various shades of brown, from a fawn color to a deep molasses. Lagotto Romagnolo: The Lagotto Romagnolo is usually a shade of brown, including brown roan, white with brown or orange markings, or a deep, dark brown. They can also be off-white or orange roan. Poodle: The Standard Poodle , Miniature Poodle , and Toy Poodle can be solid brown in addition to colors like solid white, blue, gray, black, silver, apricot, and cream. Curly-Coated Retriever: The Curly-Coated Retriever is mostly black, but can also have liver-colored spots, which are a shade of brown. Irish Water Spaniel: Sporting a coat with a deep and distinctive shade of liver (brown), the Irish Water Spaniel is a true brunette. Puli: The Puli ’s cords are usually black, although they can be brown on occasion.

Black and White Curly-Haired Dogs

Poodle: The Standard Poodle , Miniature Poodle , and Toy Poodle can be solid black. They can also be solid white, blue, gray, brown, silver, apricot, and cream. Bichon Frise: The Bichon Frise is always a cotton-ball shade of white. Havanese: Havanese come in lots of color combinations, including black, white, black-and-white, apricot, cream, silver, gray, and more. This wavy-haired dog breed can be any color except merle. Portuguese Water Dog: Portuguese Water Dogs are usually some combination of black and white, sometimes in a fun pattern that makes them look like they are wearing tuxedos.

How to Choose a Curly-Haired Dog

Choosing a curly-haired dog requires some careful thought, especially when it comes to grooming. Here’s what you need to know.

Grooming

Curly-haired dogs have different grooming needs than other breeds. Each individual dog’s coat will be different, but generally speaking, they are more prone to matting and tangling, which means you’ll need to brush them out regularly. Many people who own curly-haired breeds choose to get them professionally groomed every 4 to 8 weeks to help keep the dogs looking and feeling their best.

Curly-haired dogs can be prone to ear infections. Many of these breeds have floppy ears and hair around their ear canals, which can trap moisture and dirt. Regular ear, nail, and eye care is important for them. Owners with curly-haired dog breeds should carefully consider the time and/or financial commitment that grooming these dogs might require.

Exercise

How much exercise a curly-haired dog should get is dependent on the breed, although many of them love to be outside. Poodles and Portuguese Water Dogs were bred to be in the water, so you might find them enthusiastically running towards lakes and creeks. Others, like the Bichon Frise, might require just a few short walks or zoomies sessions to tire them out.

Training

Many of the curly-haired dog breeds are known for being brainiacs who love to train. Poodles and Bichons have a history of being trick dogs and are still known as being easy to train. Curly-haired terriers, on the other hand, might be a little more stubborn and require some more creative motivation due to their independent nature.

Personality

A dog’s personality will always be specific to each dog, but generally speaking, most curly-haired dogs are enthusiastic about life. They might be exuberant and goofy, like a Labradoodle, or more reserved like a Kerry Blue Terrier. Bouvier des Flandres might be more serious and dignified thanks to their history as working dogs, whereas Bichons and Havanese dogs could be merrier and more outgoing because they were bred as companion dogs.

Sociability

How confident a dog is around others will depend on the individual dog, and all dogs can benefit from being socialized. Some might need it more than others, such as Bedlington Terriers, versus the naturally friendly Portuguese Water Dog. Most do well with other humans and are friendly.

Affection

Many curly-haired dogs were bred to be companion dogs that soak up an owner's affection. The Havanese will want to stay right by their owner’s side—or sometimes on top of their heads—while Curly-Coated Retrievers or Irish Water Spaniels might prefer to be near their owners instead of on top of them.

Conclusion

Curly-haired dogs are unique-looking, generally outgoing, and come with unique grooming needs. From the elegant Poodle to the playful Lagotto Romagnolo to the striking Puli, curly-haired dogs are worth the extra time and effort needed to keep them happy and healthy. While they might be more hypoallergenic since they don’t shed like many other breeds, no dog is 100% hypoallergenic—something that should be considered before bringing one home.

To start your dog search off right, head to our adopter quiz to narrow down the right calm dog breeds for you. Ready to search for calm dog breeds? Head to our dog adoption page to get started.

If you’re looking to adopt for the first time, start the relationship on the right paw by referring to our dog adoption checklist and our guide to preparing your home for a new dog. Then comes the fun part—picking out your dog’s name!

For more expert tips and information on other dog breeds, explore additional dog and puppy breed group articles.