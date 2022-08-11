The Poodle is a square-proportioned dog with proud carriage and elegant appearance. They often move with a light, springy, effortless stride. The Poodle breed stems from working retriever origins, and their build reflects their athletic background. Their coat is curly and dense, forming a water resistant barrier. Poodle often appear active, intelligent, and elegant. They have a proud bearing and air of distinction.

