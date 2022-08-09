Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
This graceful, lithe dog has a distinctive silhouette. This breed’s arched loin and racy outline allow great speed and agility. A wolf in lamb’s clothing, the Bedlington is unrivaled in ability to chase and engage agile but tough quarry. The gait is light and springy. The coat is a mixture of hard and soft hair standing off the skin, affording good protection as well as outstanding appearance.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.