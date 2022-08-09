Bedlington Terrier
Bedlington Terrier

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

17-23 lb

height

15.5-16.5"

family

Terrier

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

17-23 lb

height

15.5-16.5"

family

Terrier

This graceful, lithe dog has a distinctive silhouette. This breed’s arched loin and racy outline allow great speed and agility. A wolf in lamb’s clothing, the Bedlington is unrivaled in ability to chase and engage agile but tough quarry. The gait is light and springy. The coat is a mixture of hard and soft hair standing off the skin, affording good protection as well as outstanding appearance.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

