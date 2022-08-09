This graceful, lithe dog has a distinctive silhouette. This breed’s arched loin and racy outline allow great speed and agility. A wolf in lamb’s clothing, the Bedlington is unrivaled in ability to chase and engage agile but tough quarry. The gait is light and springy. The coat is a mixture of hard and soft hair standing off the skin, affording good protection as well as outstanding appearance.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!