Black Standard Poodle dog breed standing against a white background
Black Standard Poodle dog breed standing against a white background

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

44 to 70 pounds

height

Poodles stand at a minimum of 15 inches tall

family

Water Dog

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

44 to 70 pounds

height

Poodles stand at a minimum of 15 inches tall

family

Water Dog

Don’t let their curly, well-coiffed coat fool you: Poodles are well-balanced, intelligent, and athletic dogs. Their signature coat is dense and can be styled in the traditional way of a shaved body and fur around their vital organs, the better to help these water-retrieving dogs glide through the water. 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

French Bull Dog

What Are The Most Popular Dog & Puppy Breeds?

What are the most popular dog breeds in the US? Depends who you ask! From Retrievers to German Shepherds, there are many fan favorites that come to mind. But such a question can be quite subjective — what does a popular pet mean to you? Good looks, charm or trainability perhaps?

How to Introduce a New Dog

Nervous about bringing your new pet home? Don’t be! The video below is a guide to bringing your pet home for the first time.

Similar Breeds