Non-Sporting
44 to 70 pounds
Poodles stand at a minimum of 15 inches tall
Water Dog
Don’t let their curly, well-coiffed coat fool you: Poodles are well-balanced, intelligent, and athletic dogs. Their signature coat is dense and can be styled in the traditional way of a shaved body and fur around their vital organs, the better to help these water-retrieving dogs glide through the water.
