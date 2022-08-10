The striking powder-puff appearance of the Bichon derives from a double coat, with a soft dense undercoat and coarser, curly outercoat, causing the coat to stand off the body and even spring back when patted. This is a merry, agile breed with an effortless and efficient gait. The Bichon’s looks and fitness make this sturdy little dog a popular family addition. The soft, inquisitive expression enables this breed to worm its way into many hearts and laps.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!