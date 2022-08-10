Bichon Frises
Bichon Frises

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

10-16 lb

height

9.5-11.5"

family

Barbichon

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

10-16 lb

height

9.5-11.5"

family

Barbichon

The striking powder-puff appearance of the Bichon derives from a double coat, with a soft dense undercoat and coarser, curly outercoat, causing the coat to stand off the body and even spring back when patted. This is a merry, agile breed with an effortless and efficient gait. The Bichon’s looks and fitness make this sturdy little dog a popular family addition. The soft, inquisitive expression enables this breed to worm its way into many hearts and laps.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 5 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

